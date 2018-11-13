Clementine's Creamery Wins Two Top Awards

Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery recently earned two major awards from the National Ice Cream Retailers Association Convention. Best New Vegan Flavor in the Non-Dairy Category went to Clementine's Chocolate Coconut Fudge. It's a vegan dark chocolate made with coconut milk. The First Place Award of Excellence went to Clementine's for their Madagascar Vanilla... which I love!

Clementine's owner Tamara Keefe said, "We are honored and ecstatic to be representing St Louis at the national convention. At Clementine's, we strive to make the best ice cream in the country, and winning awards like these just encourage us to keep coming up with new and innovative flavors for everyone to enjoy."

As you may know, Clementine's is building a third location in the Southampton neighborhood. It's a two-minute walk from my house, so, it's dangerously close. The other two stores are in Lafayette Square at 1637 S 18th St, and in Clayton at 730 DeMun Avenue. The pic is from National Ice Cream Day when their truck was parked on Macklind across from their newest Clementine's. I let Kevin the Greyhound lick my ice cream spoon.