Clementine's Update #4

It looks like application of brick veneer is the next step in construction of Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery on Macklind in SOHA. If it ever stops raining! I can't help being impatient. This location will be an easy walk from my house. I estimate it will take me two minutes to get there and five to get home. I'll be significantly heavier for the return trip.

Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery has locations in Lafayette Square and Clayton and they're both busy this summer. This link will explain why. https://www.clementinescreamery.com/menu/