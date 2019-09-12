Coffee Beans in Space

There's a company called Space Roasters, and they're planning to sell intergalactic coffee beans. According to Ars Technica, the company is going to send coffee beans into space and the beans will be roasted when they make re-entry to Earth. Their theory is that since the beans will be floating in a zero gravity environment, the extreme heat of re-entry will roast them evenly. There's no word on how expensive these beans will be, but they won't be cheap. The website Ars Technica estimated the coffee will cost between $200 and $500 per cup!

