Coffee For A Cause

Lola Jean's Giveback Coffee is one of the newest businesses in my neighborhood (SOHA) and definitely the most unique. Lola Jean's is a collaborative effort by Russell's on Macklind and Kaldi's Coffee to raise money for good causes in the community. For the next year or so, Lola Jean's is selling coffee and baked goods and giving away all of the profits. Pretty cool, huh? Lola Jean's is on the corner of Nottingham and Macklind and is open from 7am until 2pm. Check out their menu http://lolajeanscoffee.com/#what