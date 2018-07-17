Cooking From Scratch Will Save Money

Researchers recently studied how much it costs to eat out versus cooking. The study found that it's FIVE times more expensive to eat out than prepare dinner at home. The average dinner from a restaurant is $20.37 per person compared to $4.31 if you make the same thing at home. The meals with the biggest markups include spaghetti with meat sauce, $21 compared to $3 at home... and chicken wings, $20 compared to about $2 per person if you make them from scratch. So, even if you're only able to devote a little more time to food prep at home, you WILL save money!