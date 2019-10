Urban Chestnut Brewing Company Midtown will host Craftoberfest tonight from 5 to 10pm. The night market will feature over 40 creative vendors like Glow Candle Co., Forest & Meadow Herbal Apothecary and Golden Gems. Seoul Taco Truck will provide delicious fare to complement Urban Chestnut's craft beer. If you want to know your future, Ellen The Red will be on hand with Tarot readings. Urban Chestnut Midtown is at 3229 Washington Avenue.