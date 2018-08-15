Curtain Call for Cardinal Pitcher John Gant

His first hit!

August 15, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

USA Today Images

St Louis Cardinals' righty John Gant got his first hit last night and it was a BIG one!  The crowd and the Cardinals' dugout went crazy as John circled the bases.  Gant had no hits in 30 at-bats until he hammered a 2-run homer in the 2nd inning last night (8/14) helping the Cards beat the Nationals 6 - 4.  The Redbirds will go for their 8th consecutive win tonight with lefty Austin Gomber on the hill.  The first pitch is 7:15 on Military Appreciation Night.  Fans get a camo Cardinals cap with the purchase of a special theme ticket. 

Tags: 
John Gant
St Louis Cardinals

