Curtain Call for Cardinal Pitcher John Gant

St Louis Cardinals' righty John Gant got his first hit last night and it was a BIG one! The crowd and the Cardinals' dugout went crazy as John circled the bases. Gant had no hits in 30 at-bats until he hammered a 2-run homer in the 2nd inning last night (8/14) helping the Cards beat the Nationals 6 - 4. The Redbirds will go for their 8th consecutive win tonight with lefty Austin Gomber on the hill. The first pitch is 7:15 on Military Appreciation Night. Fans get a camo Cardinals cap with the purchase of a special theme ticket.