David Byrne at Peabody Opera House Tonight

There isn't a band I'd rather see get back together than Talking Heads. I'm sure concert promoters would make it rain money on the former members if they agreed to a tour. But, it doesn't seem likely a Talking Heads reunion will happen anytime soon. David Byrne recently said that he's not interested in doing a nostalgia act. However, he will perform Talking Heads material tonight when his American Utopia Tour lands at Peabody Opera House. My friend Derek saw Byrne at the Des Moines Civic Center earlier this week and told me he did several Heads' numbers. If you're going to the show tonight and want to be surprised, look away now. Byrne did "This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)", "Once in a Lifetime", "Slippery People" and "Burning Down the House".

Showtime is 7:30pm.