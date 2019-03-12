Daylight Saving Time Trivia

If I owned a clock store, I would definitely be in favor of making Daylight Saving Time year-round. Since I don't, I'm content to keep it as it is.

Here are some true or false statements about Daylight Saving Time with answers at the bottom.

1. The United States started using Daylight Saving Time during the Revolutionary War in 1781 upon the urging of Benjamin Franklin.

2. Arizona is the only state that doesn't do Daylight Saving Time.

3. Florida passed a bill last year to observe Daylight Saving Time year-round.

4. Researchers in Antarctica do Daylight Saving Time, even though there are parts of the summer when the sun never even comes up.

5. Six months of the year are in Standard Time, and six are in Daylight Saving Time.

1. False. Germany was the first country to use it, and that happened in 1916 to save energy during World War One. But Ben proposed the idea in 1784.

2. False. Hawaii doesn't do it either. The sun rises and sets at about the same time each day in Hawaii.

3. True. It can't go into effect unless the feds change the law. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 says states can't observe it year-round.

4. True. They do it to stay synched up with supply stations in South America and New Zealand.

5. False. Daylight Saving Time runs about eight months of the year.