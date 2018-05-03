Deadpool Does Interpretive Dance in Celine Dion's "Ashes" Vid

Believe it or not, a Celine Dion song is on the Deadpool 2 soundtrack--and the only thing funnier than that fact is the official music video the Canadian songstress just released for the track.

The four-minute clip for "Ashes," which dropped Thursday on YouTube, finds Dion in a flowing gown singing the ballad on an empty stage--until Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool walks in (in heels!) and embarks on an interpretive dance to the tune.

Video of Céline Dion - Ashes (from the Deadpool 2 Motion Picture Soundtrack)

The clip ends with Dion alone again onstage as Deadpool cries out from the back of the empty theater, "Celine, that was amazing!" He then informs her they have to shoot the video again because, "It's too good. This is Deadpool 2, not Titanic. You're at, like, an 11. We need to get you down to a five, five-and-a-half tops." After he tells Dion to "phone it in," she replies, "This thing only goes to 11. So beat it, Spider-Man."