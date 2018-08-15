Debra Messing Turns 50!

Happy Debra Messing Day! The star of "Will and Grace" is the Big-5-0 as of today (8/15). She may spend part of the day on set as "Will and Grace" is in production. It will air the same night (Thursday) as "This Is Us" on NBC in the fall. The show aired originally from 1998 - 2006. The rebooted "Will and Grace" was so popular last year that it was renewed early for this coming season.

Debra was born in Brooklyn, New York. She has also starred on the TV shows "The Starter Wife", "Smash" and "The Mysteries of Laura."