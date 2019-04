Sue Thomas' favorite Cardinal, Dexter Fowler went 4 for 5 with a homer last night helping the Redbirds wallop the Brewers 13 - 5. The Cards host the Brew Crew again tonight with a 6:45 first pitch. Friday night the Reds are in town and it's Yadi Tumbler Night. You can score $61 tickets for just $30 and support Project Inc. at the same time. Project Inc. provides jobs for intellectually and developmentally disabled St Louisans. Go here to learn more.

