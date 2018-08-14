Did Baby-Lovin' Bill Murray Not Play Nice With a Famous Photographer?

Bill Murray is being accused of assaulting Carly Simon's brother, Peter, who happens to be a photographer for a newspaper in Martha's Vineyard. Peter claims he was taking pictures at a restaurant when Bill threw him against a door AND dumped water on him and his camera. Murray told police Simon was harassing him and taking too many photos. The restaurant owner agreed. It's not yet known if Peter plans on pressing charges. According to IrishCentral, Simon said he didn't even recognize Murray due to his aging appearance.