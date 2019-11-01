Did Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Break Up Again?

Meg Ryan was spotted without her engagement ring recently, and there are reports that she and John Mellencamp broke up again. Meg and John started dating in 2011 and broke up in 2014. They got back together a couple of years later and got engaged last November. "Us Weekly" says Meg broke up with John because she's, "had enough." In an interview a few years ago, Mellencamp said, "She hates me to death. I think it's because I'm a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I'm moody."

In the pic, Ryan attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 11th Annual Governors Awards in Hollywood.