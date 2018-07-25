Do Any of These Bug Repellents Even Work?

STL weather lately has been spectacular, hasn't it? The only thing bad about being outside is how much mosquitos love to bite me. I swear, they see me coming and say, "There he is. Attack!" So, do any of the repellents pictured above work for you?

[email protected]

Unfortunately, if you're like me and those mosquitos love you here are a few tips on how to heal them.

According to Women's Health, these are a few genius ways to relieve bug bites:

Essential Oils Honey Milk and Water Lemon or Lime Juice Toothpaste Basil Ice Tea Bags Vinegar

Click here to read more!