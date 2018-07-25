Do Any of These Bug Repellents Even Work?
STL weather lately has been spectacular, hasn't it? The only thing bad about being outside is how much mosquitos love to bite me. I swear, they see me coming and say, "There he is. Attack!" So, do any of the repellents pictured above work for you?
Unfortunately, if you're like me and those mosquitos love you here are a few tips on how to heal them.
According to Women's Health, these are a few genius ways to relieve bug bites:
- Essential Oils
- Honey
- Milk and Water
- Lemon or Lime Juice
- Toothpaste
- Basil
- Ice
- Tea Bags
- Vinegar
