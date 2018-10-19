Do Not Do These Things When You Hit The Jackpot

Notice I said "when" you hit the jackpot? I'm being positive today because it's Friday! It's a fact that tonight's Mega Millions jackpot could hit $1 billion, and tomorrow night's Powerball will be just shy of a half-billion bucks. So, USA Today published an article on what NOT to do when you get lucky and win it all.

1. Don't forget to sign the back of your ticket. It protects you in case it gets stolen. In fact, go ahead and sign it now. Think positively, right?

2. Do not tell anyone, other than your lawyer. I'm sure you've heard horror stories about winners being kidnapped or even killed.

3. Don't take the lump sum. You'll get more money in the long run. Believe it or not, about 70% of people who get a huge amount of cash all at once wind up losing it all within a few years.

4. Don't become a bank for your family and friends. You'll hear more business ideas than you thought possible!