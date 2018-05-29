Do You Do This at Work?

Almost half of us are not happy with the temperature at work. A new survey found 46% of the American workforce wishes it was cooler or warmer in the office. One in five of us have secretly messed with the thermostat. And get this, 15% have gotten into an argument with a coworker about it. I bet bosses love it when an employee makes a scene about a thermostat setting.

The survey also says that women are more likely to be discontent about the temperature than men. And more often than not, the problem is it's too cold in their cubicle, or office, or conference room, etc.

Personally, I like the KEZK studio on the cool side. But when I see Sue Thomas wrap up in a blanket, I take the hint and warm it up a bit.