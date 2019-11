Do you ever drink milk straight from the carton (after making sure no one's looking)? A new survey of 12,000 people concluded that 25% of us do. Men (and little boys) are twice as likely to abstain from using a glass. I must admit that I used to gulp milk right from the carton, but then I married a microbiologist. Joan also explained to me how disgusting double dipping can be. So, I'm proud to say I've changed my ways!