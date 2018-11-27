Do You Hate It When a Coworker Takes a Day Off?

November 27, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Dreamstime

What happens when one of your coworkers takes a day off?  According to a new survey in the New York Post, 53% of workers say it makes the day more stressful.  In addition, 41% say they have to do extra work to cover for their coworker who's out (without extra pay), 40% say the work they're covering doesn't always get done well, and 37% of respondents resent a coworker because of all the times they've had to cover for them.  The survey also found 56% of people feel guilty about taking time off and having someone cover for them.  And the ironic thing is that half of American workers don't take all of their paid vacation!

 

Tags: 
day off
vacation

Trish's Dishes