Do You Hate It When a Coworker Takes a Day Off?

What happens when one of your coworkers takes a day off? According to a new survey in the New York Post, 53% of workers say it makes the day more stressful. In addition, 41% say they have to do extra work to cover for their coworker who's out (without extra pay), 40% say the work they're covering doesn't always get done well, and 37% of respondents resent a coworker because of all the times they've had to cover for them. The survey also found 56% of people feel guilty about taking time off and having someone cover for them. And the ironic thing is that half of American workers don't take all of their paid vacation!