Do You Have Any of These Four Wardrobe Conditions?

According to a story in the Daily Mail, there are four wardrobe-related mental conditions that could be dictating the way you dress.

1. Polychromatic anguish syndrome, where you're not confident about which colors go together. So, you wear black or white all the time.

2. Repetitious wardrobe complex, where you wear the same clothes all the time. So, you're always wearing the same outfit in every photo.

3. Mood illustration, where the clothes you choose demonstrates how you're feeling. So, if you're depressed, you wear dirty, old jeans and a ratty sweater.

4. Mood enhancement is kind of the opposite of mood illustration. You wear certain clothes to make yourself feel better.

My conclusion is that if you have any of the above conditions, you are NOT in need of professional help. Maybe you just need to go shopping?