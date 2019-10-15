Could You Get Away with the Perfect Crime?

Do you watch "Criminal Minds" or any other crime shows?  Do you say to yourself, "Criminals are idiots.  I would've gotten away with it"?  According to a survey in Daily Star, one out of four people who watch crime dramas genuinely believe they could get away with the perfect crime.  And 44% think about how they would've done the crime differently while they watch those shows.  More than half of respondents say the shows have trained them to be observant like a good detective, and one in four think they could solve a real crime. 

