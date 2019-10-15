Could You Get Away with the Perfect Crime?

Do you watch "Criminal Minds" or any other crime shows? Do you say to yourself, "Criminals are idiots. I would've gotten away with it"? According to a survey in Daily Star, one out of four people who watch crime dramas genuinely believe they could get away with the perfect crime. And 44% think about how they would've done the crime differently while they watch those shows. More than half of respondents say the shows have trained them to be observant like a good detective, and one in four think they could solve a real crime.

Shows like that have taught me a valuable lesson... keep your day job!