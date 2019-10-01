Do You Have a Favorite Parent?

Most People Say Yes, They Do

October 1, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Ridofranz/Getty Images

Categories: 
News

When you ask a parent if they have a favorite kid, they'll probably say, "Oh, I love all of them the same."  But a poll in Express asked people if they have a favorite parent.  Around 40% said they like their mom more than their dad, while only 14% said Dad's their fav. 

The survey also found a lot of us switch allegiances.  We start out liking Mom more.  Then a third of us go over to Dad's side by age 13.  But that only lasts a few years and a third switch back to Mom by age 20.  And 13% of parents admit they're jealous because they know they're not the favorite. 

Tags: 
Parents
kids
favorite parent

Trish's Dishes