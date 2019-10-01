Do You Have a Favorite Parent?

When you ask a parent if they have a favorite kid, they'll probably say, "Oh, I love all of them the same." But a poll in Express asked people if they have a favorite parent. Around 40% said they like their mom more than their dad, while only 14% said Dad's their fav.

The survey also found a lot of us switch allegiances. We start out liking Mom more. Then a third of us go over to Dad's side by age 13. But that only lasts a few years and a third switch back to Mom by age 20. And 13% of parents admit they're jealous because they know they're not the favorite.