How About a Dog Kiss?

Do you kiss your dog on the mouth? Do you kiss your dog more often than you kiss your significant other? According to a survey, 61% of dog owners kiss their dog on the mouth. Plus, 52% say they kiss their dog more often than they kiss their partner. Of course, if you see your squeeze kissing their dog, do you really want their lips on yours?

The survey also found the majority of people would rather share their bed with their dog than their partner. That doesn't happen at our house. Kevin the Greyhound's legs are just too long!