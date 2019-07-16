Do You Shower Like Everyone Else?

BuzzFeed surveyed over 50,000 people that looked into America's showering habits. Here are eight questions and how people answered them:

1. Do you shower in the morning, at night, or both? 28% said morning, 43% said night, 25% said both, and 4% shower in the afternoon.

2. What part of your body do you wash first? Hair was the #1 answer with 65% of the vote. Then, your body with 19% followed by your face at 13%.

3. Do you use body wash or soap? 75% of us use body wash, 24% use soap and 1% said they just use water.

4. Do you use a washcloth, a loofa, or just your hands? The most popular answer was just your hands with 44%, 38% said a loofa, 14% said a washcloth.

5. Do you shave in the shower? Only 11% of people said they never do.

6. Have you ever cried in the shower? 78% of us have.

7. Do you ever sing in the shower? 77% of us do it.

8. Do you ever pee in the shower? 80% of people said yes.