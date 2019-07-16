Do You Shower Like Everyone Else?

July 16, 2019
Van Lorenz
BuzzFeed surveyed over 50,000 people that looked into America's showering habits.  Here are eight questions and how people answered them:

1.  Do you shower in the morning, at night, or both?  28% said morning, 43% said night, 25% said both, and 4% shower in the afternoon.

2.  What part of your body do you wash first?  Hair was the #1 answer with 65% of the vote.  Then, your body with 19% followed by your face at 13%.

3.  Do you use body wash or soap?  75% of us use body wash, 24% use soap and 1% said they just use water.

4.  Do you use a washcloth, a loofa, or just your hands?  The most popular answer was just your hands with 44%, 38% said a loofa, 14% said a washcloth.

5.  Do you shave in the shower?  Only 11% of people said they never do.

6.  Have you ever cried in the shower?  78% of us have.

7.  Do you ever sing in the shower?  77% of us do it.

8.  Do you ever pee in the shower?   80% of people said yes. 

