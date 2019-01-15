Do You Shower Too Much?

Most dermatologists say that you don't need to shower every day. They say it's better for your skin if you don't. But according to a new survey in YouGov, three-quarters of us do it anyway. In fact, the survey reveals that 6% of people take more than one shower a day. Meanwhile, 18% of us shower two or three times a week, 3% take one shower a week, and 1% take only one a month. Those people may be offensive to their coworkers, family and friends, but they've got great skin!