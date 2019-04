Scientists at Berkeley recently tackled the question, "Is astrology scientific in any way?" The answer is a resounding no. But over 20,000 Americans were asked if they think our zodiac signs accurately describe our personalities. And a third of them said yes. So, if you're a Gemini, you're more likely to be outgoing and impulsive. Better than repulsive, right? Like when you're at a bar and a stranger asks, "What's your sign?"