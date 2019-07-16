Do You Tip Your Hotel Maid?

According to a recent survey by CNN/The Points Guy/Your Mileage May Vary), 41% of Americans don't think you need to tip the maid at hotels. 46% said you should leave a tip, and 13% weren't sure. But etiquette experts say you should definitely leave a tip. Here are four rules to follow:

1. Tip at least a dollar per night. Some experts say two bucks a night. If it's a nice resort or they did a great job, leave five bucks a night.

2. Try to do it every day. You might have different people cleaning your room. So, don't just leave one big tip at the end.

3. When you leave a huge mess, tip more.

4. Leave a note as well as a tip. Most hotel rooms have a notepad and pen. Then, leave your tip next to the note.