What Do Dog People Have In Common?

A recent survey of 1,000 dog owners published in PR Newswire revealed some common threads among us. Here are eight of them:

1. 92% of dog owners say their dog is part of the family.

2. 73% let their dog up on the couch or other furniture.

3. 69% said their dog is their favorite member of their household.

4. 62% have bought their dog a holiday gift.

5. 54% have celebrated their dog's birthday.

6. 43% have taken their dog on vacation with them.

7. 25% have bought a car or home with their dog in mind.

8. 17% have carried their dog or pushed them in a stroller even though they could have walked on their own.

I don't know about the last one. I'm sure Kevin the Greyhound prefers to walk, or run!