What Do Dog People Have In Common?

November 6, 2019
Van Lorenz
News

A recent survey of 1,000 dog owners published in PR Newswire revealed some common threads among us.  Here are eight of them:

1.  92% of dog owners say their dog is part of the family. 

2.  73% let their dog up on the couch or other furniture.

3.  69% said their dog is their favorite member of their household. 

4.  62% have bought their dog a holiday gift.

5.  54% have celebrated their dog's birthday.

6.  43% have taken their dog on vacation with them.

7.  25% have bought a car or home with their dog in mind.

8.  17% have carried their dog or pushed them in a stroller even though they could have walked on their own.

I don't know about the last one.  I'm sure Kevin the Greyhound prefers to walk, or run!

