Don't Get Food Poisoning

Here are seven tips from People magazine to stay safe when preparing your Thanksgiving feast.

1. Wash your hands... a lot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already said there's a salmonella outbreak linked to undercooked turkey. It's VERY important to wash your hands each time you touch raw turkey. Rinsing your bird in the sink can be harmful because of spraying turkey juice around. So, keep your disinfectant handy.

2. Defrost your turkey in the refrigerator. That way it's always kept cold. Place it in a pan on the bottom so that it won't drip onto other food in the fridge.

3. If you like to cook stuffing inside the turkey, put it in a pan after the bird is done and place it back in the oven until it reaches 165 degrees. Doing that will make sure there's no undercooked turkey juices in it.

4. Sharpen your knives today. Knives slip more when they're not sharp.

5. Keep a fire extinguisher under your sink, and don't wear long sleeves when working over the stove.

6. Don't leave food out for more than two hours. Set your oven to "low" and rotate in the cooked food to keep it hot.

7. Reheat leftovers to 165 degrees to kill any bacteria. If you don't have a food thermometer, just make sure it's steaming hot before eating it.

My wife is a microbiologist and she heartily agrees with these recommendations, especially the one about washing your hands. Happy Thanksgiving!