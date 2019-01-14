Double Dipping Versus the 5-Second Rule

If you double dip a cracker or a celery stick, you contaminate the bowl of baked crab dip with bacteria. If you drop your cracker on the ground, pick it up, and eat it within 5 seconds, it's also got germs on it. Which is worse for your health and well being? According to a new study by a food scientist, a bowl of dip which someone has double dipped has more bacteria than the average floor. Plus, the germs in the dip are more likely to make you sick. They're the kind that go from person to person and can cause a cold, the flu, and more.

The study published by ABC News Australia also found that when you drop food on carpet, it picks up fewer germs than on tile or wood floors. That's because the carpet actually absorbs a lot of bacteria. The time of 5 seconds doesn't really matter all that much. But, the sooner you pick it up, the less likely your dog will find it!