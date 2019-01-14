Drew Barrymore Doesn't Do Heroin, or Plastic Surgery

Drew Barrymore has never done heroin or plastic surgery because she's worried she'd get addicted to them. In an interview with the British "Glamour" magazine, Drew says she's prone to addiction. So, that's why she's avoided plastic surgery, certain hard drugs, and other things that are hard to quit. She says, "I have an extremely addictive personality. I've never done heroin, and I don't want to get plastic surgery because I feel like they're both very slippery slopes. I feel if I try either, I'm going to be dead really soon." Concerning getting work done, Barrymore goes on to say, "I feel aging is a privilege. It's about how to do it gracefully, with humor, self-love and a respect for the process. and that's always been really important to me."