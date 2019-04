Eat-Rite Diner at 7th & Chouteau reopened one year ago just in time for the 2018 Cardinals' home opener. I'm happy to report that Eat-Rite is flourishing today, especially since the Cards are playing again. Eat-Rite serves employees from Purina, Ameren and others during the day, but lots of slingers are served after games. I'm telling you, experience Eat-Rite after a Redbirds' victory and you'll want to do it again!