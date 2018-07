Have you had an EAT-RITE Diner Slinger lately? The home of the Slinger is about to get busier because EAT-RITE Diner was just named Best Hole in the Wall Diner in Missouri by MSN Lifestyle. In case you haven't indulged in EAT-RITE's famous breakfast concoction, a Slinger is meat, eggs, potatoes, chili, cheese and onions. It's delicious and will probably cure the common cold. EAT-RITE is downtown at 622 Chouteau.