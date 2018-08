Can eating from the Taco Bell menu twice a week for the past 18 years help you live longer? If you asked Ruth Parker of Carbondale, she'd say, "Yes!" Miss Ruth, as she's called by friends, just turned 101 and she celebrated at the Carbondale Taco Bell. Miss Ruth says she has tried everything on the menu, but right now she's quote, "hooked" on Nacho Fries. Me too!