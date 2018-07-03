Eckert's Peaches

Joan and I are big fans of fresh peaches. So, when we find out that Eckert's St Louis Farm Market in Sappington is open, we drop everything and go! The first batch of peaches in their growing season is the kind I remember from childhood. Called Glen Glow peaches, they don't come off the stone easily, but they're delicious and worth the extra effort. In fact, they're so good, I'll eat 'em in a bowl of unsweetened soy milk. And that's saying something!

Eckert's in Belleville is open year round and always great fun to visit and pick your own peaches. But for convenience sake, we become regulars at the Eckert's St Louis Farm Market in Sappington. The address is 11520 Gravois Rd. They're open through late August.