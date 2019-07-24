Ed Sheeran: Land Baron

Ed Sheeran spent close to $25 million on his home in London. So, the last thing he wanted was to have annoying neighbors. According to The Sun, Ed's neighbors were complaining about the noise from his parties and his rock star lifestyle. So, when the opportunity arose, Sheeran spent another $5 million for the properties on either side of his palace. A source says, "Ed has not only made a wise investment but is limiting the chance of people grumbling about loud music or parties".

When you've got it, flaunt it!