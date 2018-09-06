Ed Sheeran Setlist

My bro Joe saw Ed Sheeran on August 21st at A T & T Park in San Francisco. Here's his setlist from that show.

1. Castle on the Hill

2. Eraser

3. The A team

4. Don't / New Man

5. Dive

6. Bloodstream

7. Happier

8. Love Yourself (Justin Bieber cover)

9. Galway Girl

10. Feeling Good / I See Fire

11. Thinking Out Loud

12. Photograph

13. Perfect

14. Nancy Mulligan

15. Sing

ENCORE

16. Shape of You

