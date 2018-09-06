Ed Sheeran Setlist
My bro Joe saw Ed Sheeran on August 21st at A T & T Park in San Francisco. Here's his setlist from that show.
1. Castle on the Hill
2. Eraser
3. The A team
4. Don't / New Man
5. Dive
6. Bloodstream
7. Happier
8. Love Yourself (Justin Bieber cover)
9. Galway Girl
10. Feeling Good / I See Fire
11. Thinking Out Loud
12. Photograph
13. Perfect
14. Nancy Mulligan
15. Sing
ENCORE
16. Shape of You
Tonight's show is rain or shine and as Greg pointed out earlier... no umbrellas are allowed inside Busch. Gates open at 5:30 with Anne-Marie on stage at 7 followed by Snow Patrol.