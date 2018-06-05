Believe it or not, I once saw a dude in Branson eat the corn off the cob, and then, eat the cob! I don't know if he finished it because I couldn't bear to watch. People eat strange stuff. According to a food podcast I heard recently, folks have admitted to eating shrimp tails, peanuts with their shells on, tamale husks, the wax around cheese wheels, date pits and frozen burritos while they're still frozen!

The strangest thing I've eaten is broccoli with ketchup. But both foods are universally accepted as edible. So, compared to the above list, not strange at all.