How Strong is Your Coffee?

September 11, 2019
Van Lorenz

I like strong coffee.  Bring on the caffeine!  But that's just me.  Food Beast ranked eight coffees by how much caffeine each one is packing. 

1.  Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, 20.8 milligrams of caffeine per ounce.  To compare, Pepsi only has about 3 mg per ounce.

2.  Starbucks, 20.6 mg per ounce.

3.  7-Eleven coffee, 17.5 mg.

4.  Peet's Coffee, 16.7 mg.

5.  Dunkin' Donuts coffee, 15 mg.

6.  Chick-fil-A coffee, 13.6 mg.

7.  Panera Bread, 11.8 mg.

8.  McDonald's coffee, 9.1 mg.

I didn't realize that Starbucks coffee has more than twice as much caffeine as McDonald's coffee! 

