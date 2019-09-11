How Strong is Your Coffee?

I like strong coffee. Bring on the caffeine! But that's just me. Food Beast ranked eight coffees by how much caffeine each one is packing.

1. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, 20.8 milligrams of caffeine per ounce. To compare, Pepsi only has about 3 mg per ounce.

2. Starbucks, 20.6 mg per ounce.

3. 7-Eleven coffee, 17.5 mg.

4. Peet's Coffee, 16.7 mg.

5. Dunkin' Donuts coffee, 15 mg.

6. Chick-fil-A coffee, 13.6 mg.

7. Panera Bread, 11.8 mg.

8. McDonald's coffee, 9.1 mg.

I didn't realize that Starbucks coffee has more than twice as much caffeine as McDonald's coffee!