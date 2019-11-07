Emma Watson is "Self-Partnered"

Hermione is all grown up. Emma Watson will turn 30 in April, and she recently told CNN, "If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you're not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you're still figuring things out, there's just this incredible amount of anxiety." But Emma is okay. She does not think anything is wrong with her. She says, "It took me a long time, but I'm very happy. I call it being self-partnered."

Is Emma turning into Gwyneth Paltrow 2.0?