Entercom Afternoon Crew

The above pic was taken Friday at Kiener Plaza during St Louis Uncorked. From left to right, Van Lorenz, Sue Thomas, Paul Cook and HaZe are some of the voices you hear in the afternoon on Entercom's music stations in St Louis. As you may know, Paul has been receiving treatment including surgery for cancer. But it wasn't treatment alone that beat his cancer. It was also Paul's will. I was truly amazed by Paul's positive attitude on those days when he worked not feeling well. We are all so grateful he is back and doing great. His listeners on Y98 are glad too!