Famous Folks and the Foods They Hate

January 22, 2019
Everyone's got at least one food they can't stand.  Mine is beets.  The only time I make an exception is when my wife makes borscht, which is soup made with beets.  It's not bad.  A martini before dinner helps.  Michelle Obama shares my aversion to beets.  Here's a list of other famous people and the foods they can't tolerate.

Martha Stewart:  Truffle oil

Kelly Clarkson:  Brussels sprouts

Jimmy Fallon:  Mayonnaise

Gordon Ramsay:  Pineapple pizza

Chrissy Teigen:  Nutella

Khloe Kardashian:  Pork

Queen Elizabeth:  Garlic

Tom Brady:  Strawberries

The picture is Michelle Obama unveiling her official portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

