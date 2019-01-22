Famous Folks and the Foods They Hate

Everyone's got at least one food they can't stand. Mine is beets. The only time I make an exception is when my wife makes borscht, which is soup made with beets. It's not bad. A martini before dinner helps. Michelle Obama shares my aversion to beets. Here's a list of other famous people and the foods they can't tolerate.

Martha Stewart: Truffle oil

Kelly Clarkson: Brussels sprouts

Jimmy Fallon: Mayonnaise

Gordon Ramsay: Pineapple pizza

Chrissy Teigen: Nutella

Khloe Kardashian: Pork

Queen Elizabeth: Garlic

Tom Brady: Strawberries

The picture is Michelle Obama unveiling her official portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.