Famous Folks and the Foods They Hate
January 22, 2019
Everyone's got at least one food they can't stand. Mine is beets. The only time I make an exception is when my wife makes borscht, which is soup made with beets. It's not bad. A martini before dinner helps. Michelle Obama shares my aversion to beets. Here's a list of other famous people and the foods they can't tolerate.
Martha Stewart: Truffle oil
Kelly Clarkson: Brussels sprouts
Jimmy Fallon: Mayonnaise
Gordon Ramsay: Pineapple pizza
Chrissy Teigen: Nutella
Khloe Kardashian: Pork
Queen Elizabeth: Garlic
Tom Brady: Strawberries
The picture is Michelle Obama unveiling her official portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.