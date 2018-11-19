Fantastic Beasts is Fantastic

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" won the weekend box office and it wasn't close. It collected over $62 million while "Dr Seuss' The Grinch" (in its 2nd week of release) finished second with $38 million.

FB features Eddie Redmayne (pic) returning as Newt Scamander, and Johnny Depp back as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Newt helped capture Grindelwald at the end of the first movie. But Gellert escapes while being taken to England from the United States, so Newt and the Goldstein sisters go after him again. Jude Law plays Albus Dumbledore and Zoe Kravitz is Leta Lestrange.

Mark Wahlberg's "Instant Family" came in behind "Bohemian Rhapsody" but ahead of "Widows".