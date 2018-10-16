Fastest Drive-Thru in the Land

When you're hungry and in a hurry, you opt for a drive-thru, right? What if you're in a BIG hurry? According to a new study in Foodbeast, Burger King has the fastest drive-thru in the country. That could mean that Burger King is fast and efficient. Or, it could also mean they're so unpopular that their drive-thru lines are never long. Don't get me wrong. I like BK, so I'm siding with them being fast and efficient. Anyway, here are the rankings for the fast food chains included in the study - Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, KFC, Wendy's, Taco Bell, Arby's, Hardee's, Chick-fil-A, and McDonalds.

Overall, the average time you wait in a drive-thru line is three minutes and 54 seconds.