The St Louis Blues had ZERO wins with thirteen losses in the Stanley Cup Finals until last night. Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson scored the winning goal in OT giving the Blues the historic 3 - 2 win. The victory evened up the series with the Bruins at one game apiece and sets the stage for game 3 at Enterprise Center Saturday night. The puck drops at 7p but the party starts at 3 featuring "the world's biggest sing-a-long."

Here's the scoop: https://kezk.radio.com/articles/st-louis-blues-are-hosting-free-viewing-...

In the pic, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) and center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrate with defenseman Carl Gunnarsson (4).