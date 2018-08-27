Finally, Someone With A Bigger Head Than Mine!

August 27, 2018
I made some new friends at the Maplewood Schnucks Grand Opening Saturday.  It's a great store with lots of friendly people.  So, even though my "home" store is the Hampton Village Schnucks, I'll be doing some shopping in Maplewood too.  I highly recommend you install the Schnucks Rewards app on your smartphone.  It WILL save you some money! 

Go here to register for a $100 Schnucks gift card:https://kezk.radio.com/contest/register-win-100-gift-card-schnucks#//

Trish's Dishes