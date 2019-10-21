Do You Brag About Your Salary?

A survey in The Independent asked people to name the biggest "financial faux pas" we can make, and talking about our cash is on the list... several times. Here's the top ten:

1. Taking too long to pay someone back.

2. Underpaying when you're splitting the bill.

3. Bragging about your salary.

4. Bragging about how much you spend.

5. Asking someone about their salary.

6. Posting a pic on social media showing how rich you are.

7. Looking down on someone for not buying expensive things.

8. Using someone else's TV or music subscription without permission.

9. Talking about how much you paid for an item.

10. Asking someone how much they paid for something. "None of your business" would be an appropriate response.