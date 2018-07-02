Fireworks Safety Tips

I live in the City of Saint Louis. It's illegal to possess, sell, transfer or set off fireworks in the city. Yeah, right. Personally, I leave fireworks to the professionals. I'm pretty sure that's one of the reasons why I still have all of my fingers. But the fact is that lots of amateur fireworks are set off near my dwelling. So, in the spirit of safety, please read the following tips.

If you must use a cigarette to light fireworks, take it out of your mouth first.

Do not attempt to relight duds. It's a trap!

Don't throw an entire pack of firecrackers into your firepit, and run.

Don't carry fireworks in your pants. Especially if you also have a lighter in there!