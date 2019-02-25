Five Foods That Can Fight Off a Cold

Is "feed a cold, starve a fever" really true? In a word, no. In fact, cutting calories when you're sick might make it harder for your body to fight off an illness. But the "feed a cold" part is fine especially if you eat this stuff according to EatThis.

1. Oysters. They have lots of zinc which is also an active ingredient in cold medicines like Zicam.

2. Garlic. Garlic blocks enzymes involved in bacterial and viral infections. No one's going to be kissing you anyway.

3. Almonds. Micronutrients in the outer skin of almonds can help you fight off a cold by boosting the sensitivity of your white blood cells.

4. Kiwi. A study had one group of people eat kiwi while they were sick, while another group ate bananas. The kiwi group's symptoms went away up to four days faster.

5. Chicken soup. This traditional remedy works due to an immune-boosting compound in chicken called carnosine.

Also, drink lots of water and be well!