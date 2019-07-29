Five Signs You Have a Bad Boss

Do you like your boss? If you don't, you're not alone. A study by the jobs site Monster published in Time found almost 1 in 3 employees worldwide don't care for their superior. Here are the five signs you might have a bad boss:

1. They expect you to be just like them. A good boss usually understands we all do things a little differently, and doesn't try to micromanage.

2. Their feedback is vague, irrelevant or consistently dumb. It probably means they don't have a very good grip on what you do, or how you do it.

3. They constantly change their mind. It destroys your productivity because you're always starting and stopping.

4. They say yes to everything. They should listen to you and take advice. But if they're a pushover, they're probably not offering much guidance.

5. They gossip. Because then, everyone will gossip and undo gossip will ensue.